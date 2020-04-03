1  of  2
Car sales drop sharply due to COVID-19 pandemic

Coronavirus
(WSYR-TV) — The U.S. automobile industry is the latest to be impacted by the coronavirus outbreak.

Car sales fell sharply in March:

  • Fiat Chrysler – 10 percent drop in its first quarter sales
  • General Motors – 7 percent drop
  • Toyota – 9 percent drop

But, analysts blame the setbacks on stay-at-home orders and economic struggles for potential buyers.

