(WSYR-TV) — The U.S. automobile industry is the latest to be impacted by the coronavirus outbreak.
Car sales fell sharply in March:
- Fiat Chrysler – 10 percent drop in its first quarter sales
- General Motors – 7 percent drop
- Toyota – 9 percent drop
But, analysts blame the setbacks on stay-at-home orders and economic struggles for potential buyers.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Car sales drop sharply due to COVID-19 pandemic
- Lawmakers approved necessary money for 18-day New York State Fair
- Cook a Classic Hamburger Steak Your Family Will Love
- Glazed and Confused selling donuts with Ryan McMahon’s face on them
- WATCH: Live Oswego County COVID-19 update at 3:30 p.m.
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App