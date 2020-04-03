Car sales drop sharply due to COVID-19 pandemic

View of seized luxury cars that will be auctioned taken at Los Pinos former presidential residence in Mexico City, on May 21, 2019. – Mexico announced Tuesday it will auction off scores of luxury cars seized by police, as its austerity-crusading president seeks to send a message in a country where powerful criminals often wield their bling with impunity. President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said the proceeds from the sale of the 82 cars — which include a Lamborghini Murcielago, three Porsches and dozens of armored trucks — would be invested in poor communities. (Photo by Pedro PARDO / AFP) (Photo credit should read PEDRO PARDO/AFP via Getty Images)

(WSYR-TV) — The U.S. automobile industry is the latest to be impacted by the coronavirus outbreak.

Car sales fell sharply in March:

Fiat Chrysler – 10 percent drop in its first quarter sales

General Motors – 7 percent drop

Toyota – 9 percent drop

But, analysts blame the setbacks on stay-at-home orders and economic struggles for potential buyers.