Carnival Cruise Line cancels all sunrise cruises out of New York for rest of the year

(WSYR-TV) — Carnival Cruise Line announced it is extending its pause in operations through June 26 in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
The company previously said it would halt cruises through May 11. It also announced it is canceling all sunrise cruises out of New York for the rest of the year.
Cruise line officials said impacted customers have received an email with instructions to claim their cancellation offer or refund.
