Onondaga County COVID-19 Update
Carnival Cruise Line seeking $6B due to COVID-19 outbreak

Coronavirus
(WSYR-TV) — The Carnival Cruise Line corporation is seeking at least $6 billion because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Analysts said the cruise operator is suffering from a monthly cash burn of about $500 million after passengers got sock aboard its ships.

The corporation runs several cruise lines, including Princess Cruises.

