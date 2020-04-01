Carnival Cruise Line seeking $6B due to COVID-19 outbreak

(WSYR-TV) — The Carnival Cruise Line corporation is seeking at least $6 billion because of the coronavirus outbreak.
Analysts said the cruise operator is suffering from a monthly cash burn of about $500 million after passengers got sock aboard its ships.
The corporation runs several cruise lines, including Princess Cruises.
