Case of U.K. COVID-19 variant identified in Onondaga County

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — In Onondaga County, four more lives have been lost to the virus and there are 101 new cases. But now, we are also learning that the U.K. variant is now in the county.

Lab results in a patient taken about a week ago just came back showing the strain.

Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon said he believes it is just limited to one case.

Four cases of the variant are also confirmed in Tompkins County. Those people are in quarantine, and all close contacts have been identified.

