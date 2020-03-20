Catholics given permission to eat meat on Friday

(WSYR-TV) — Among the changes sparked by the COVID-19 crisis, concerns about diet are happening, especially during the Lenten season.
During the time between Ash Wednesday and Good Friday, many Christians abstain from beef, poultry and pork products.
Late Friday, The Most Reverend Douglas J. Lucia, Bishop of Syracuse announced he has granted dispensation from the law of abstinence for members of the Diocese of Syracuse.
He cited the difficulties many may have in shopping for food or other reasons which may make it difficult to fulfill their obligation.
Bishop Lucia reminded the faithful that: “Fridays of Lent remain days of penance and prayer, which is needed now more than ever.”
