CAYUGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Cayuga County Health officials are reporting another “super-spreader” event that has resulted in five new cases and over 100 students and staff for a local school district to quarantine.
Health officials released the following graphic that shows just how quickly the virus can spread when people don’t take the proper precautions.
All of this stemming from Halloween weekend where numerous people gathered together.
All these weeks later, the county health department is still managing cases associated with these gatherings.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Hampton Roads native looking toward Tokyo Olympics; focusing on mental game during pandemic
- WATCH: Lake effect rain and snow overnight
- Cayuga Co. dealing with ‘super spreader’ event in regards to COVID-19
- All schools in Central Square School District switching to online learning
- Soule Road Middle School switching to online learning on Tuesday due to shortage of staff members
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App