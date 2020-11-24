Cayuga Co. dealing with ‘super spreader’ event in regards to COVID-19

CAYUGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Cayuga County Health officials are reporting another “super-spreader” event that has resulted in five new cases and over 100 students and staff for a local school district to quarantine.

Health officials released the following graphic that shows just how quickly the virus can spread when people don’t take the proper precautions.

All of this stemming from Halloween weekend where numerous people gathered together.

All these weeks later, the county health department is still managing cases associated with these gatherings.

