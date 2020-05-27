Cayuga Co. Department of Health expanding testing for COVID-19

CAYUGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A clinic is being set up in Cayuga County for individuals to get tested for COVID-19.

The Cayuga County Health Department has followed the criteria for testing from the New York State Department of Health and are now expanding their testing as the criteria has changed.

The drive-thru clinics continue to offer testing for those who are experiencing symptoms or were in direct contact with a confirmed case.

Meeting the new criteria, the clinic has now expanded testing to essential workers and those employees who are returning to work under Phase One.

The testing criteria can be found by clicking here.

Essential workers include, but are not limited to, the following:

Grocery store and convenience employees

Hardware store employees

Restaurant employees

First responders

Law enforcement

Correctional officers

Healthcare providers

Phase One employees include those working in the following:

Constructions

Agriculture

Forestry

Fishing

Hunting

Retail

Manufacturing

Wholesale Trade

The clinic is also open to household members of these employees, including children ages two and older.

The Cayuga County Health Department will be offering a drive-thru clinic for testing on Friday, May 29 from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

The drive-thru clinic is only for those who make an appointment. Employers should not make appointments for their employees, as officials need to collect specific, individualized information on each person.

Appointments can be made by going here and clicking the circle labeled COVID-19 Clinics.

When making your appointment, the health department will need the following:

Legal name

Home address

Insurance information

Phone number

If the policy on your insurance is under another person’s name, the health department will need that person’s legal name and date of birth. If you do not have insurance, then write “no insurance” in the required field.

There are three appointments available for each time slot. If one swabbing station is full, you will need to select a different one.

The essential worker testing clinics held on May 9, 11, 12, 14 and 19 resulted in 596 individuals being tested. All of those tests came back negative.

The results from the May 22 and 26 clinics are still pending as of Wednesday afternoon.