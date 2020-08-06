Cayuga Co. Health Director discusses coronavirus concerns with travelers, sporting events and social gatherings

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

Interactive Coronavirus Maps

Click here for Interactive Coronavirus Maps

AUBURN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — In Central New York, COVID-19 data is trending in the right direction, but Cayuga County has recently been concerned with travelers, sporting events and social gatherings going on in their area. 

Cayuga County Health Director Kathleen Cuddy joined NewsChannel 9 to discuss her concerns Thursday night. 

The connection was temporarily lost during the live interview, so there is a quick break in the video above.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Johns Hopkins COVID-19 Live case map

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected