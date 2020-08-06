Cayuga Co. Health Director discusses coronavirus concerns with travelers, sporting events and social gatherings

AUBURN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — In Central New York, COVID-19 data is trending in the right direction, but Cayuga County has recently been concerned with travelers, sporting events and social gatherings going on in their area.
Cayuga County Health Director Kathleen Cuddy joined NewsChannel 9 to discuss her concerns Thursday night.
The connection was temporarily lost during the live interview, so there is a quick break in the video above.
