Cayuga Co. Office Building closed to public until further notice

CAYUGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Cayuga County officials said that the county Office Building is now closed to the public until further notice.

This comes as officials have established a new hotline for those who need assistance.

Those who need help from any department can call (315) 253-1355.

On Wednesday, health officials in the county announced the first confirmed case of COVID-19.

