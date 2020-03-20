Cayuga Co. Office Building closed to public until further notice

CAYUGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Cayuga County officials said that the county Office Building is now closed to the public until further notice.
This comes as officials have established a new hotline for those who need assistance.
Those who need help from any department can call (315) 253-1355.
On Wednesday, health officials in the county announced the first confirmed case of COVID-19.
