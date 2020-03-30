Quick Links: CNY Coronavirus Cases | NYS Health Department | CDC Website | Essential Services | Unemployment FAQ |
Cayuga Co. Sheriff’s Dept. employee tests positive for COVID-19

Coronavirus
AUBURN, NY (WSYR-TV) — An employee with the Cayuga County Sheriff’s office has a confirmed case of COVID-19.

Sheriff Brian Schenck says the department received confirmation of the case Sunday.

The employee has been home for several days with flu-like symptoms, and the sheriff says the individual is recovering at home.

Schenck says the employee had no contact with the public during the time when the transmission would likely have occurred.

Ten sheriff’s department employees have been placed on voluntary quarantine.

Schenck did not say whether the employee is a road patrol deputy, worked at the jail, or is a civilian employee.

Schenck says the sick employee does not live in Cayuga County and has been in contact with the health department in the employee’s home county.

“Please let this case serve as a reminder that it is more important than ever that we continue to practice social distancing and avoid unnecessary gatherings,” Schenck said. “Covid-19 is here in our community and while we do not need to panic, we do need to be aware and take common sense precautions. “

