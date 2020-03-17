Cayuga Community College speeding up distance learning process

AUBURN, NY (WSYR-TV) — Cayuga Community College announced Tuesday it is speeding up its transition to distance learning.

College officials said that while most faculty have already made the transition, all courses will be via distance learning as of Wednesday.

The policy will be in place until further notice.

This transition to a distance learning model allows students to continue their courses remotely while at the same time accessing services such as tutoring, advisement and more that help them succeed. Our faculty and staff have done remarkable work to make this transition as smooth as possible for students, and we will continue to rely on their talent and dedication to our students. Cayuga Community College President Dr. Brian Durant

Both the Auburn and Fulton campuses will remain open. Students do have access to both campuses.

The Cayuga Community College childcare center will remain open. Fitness centers and bookstores on both campuses are closed.

