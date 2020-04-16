Cayuga Community College students sew PPE

AUBURN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Cayuga Community College students are helping out where they can.

Students are working to sew reusable masks that are then delivered to local hospitals, fire departments and assisted living facilities.

Gabrielle Scott works with other CCC students, New Visions and community members. The project has delivered over 500 masks so far.

“In this situation, it’s easy to feel very helpless. Most people are stuck in their homes, and it seems like there’s nothing we can do. When I found that other people online were making masks, and the masks were effective at protecting our emergency personnel, I knew that’s what I wanted to do, and that I could make a difference in this whole situation,” said Scott.

Scott started the project with a post on Facebook and by sharing the idea with her fellow nursing students. She outlined appropriate patterns and materials to help people design protection equipment, and provided the necessary dimensions for effective masks. Days later she was collecting bags of double- or triple-layer masks on peoples’ porches and delivering them to hospitals, assisted living facilities and other agencies.

“Some people have donated materials, and some students went out and bought sewing machines so they could help. I started out delivering masks because I didn’t know how to sew, but I eventually taught myself as well,” she said. “This has really made me want to make more of a difference.”