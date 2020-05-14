Cayuga, Cortland County eligible to restart elective surgeries

NEW YORK STATE (WYSR-TV) — New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo says Cayuga and Cortland County are able to restart elective surgeries. Both counties have met the requirements needed to bring revenue back to local hospitals. That means all of Central New York and its surrounding counties are now able to bring patients back in for procedures like hip replacements.
