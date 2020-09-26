Cayuga County announces potential COVID-19 exposure and upcoming testing clinic

AUBURN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Cayuga County announced an upcoming COVID-19 testing clinic and a potential coronavirus exposure within the county on Friday.

According to the health department, you may have been exposed to COVID-19 if you were at the Venice Baptist Church on Sunday, September 20 from 10:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. The Venice Baptist Church is located at 2457 Stewarts Corners Rd., Scipio Center, NY 13147.

If you were at the church during the time listed, you are asked to monitor yourself for COVID-19 symptoms until at least Sunday, October 4.

If symptoms occur, you are asked to contact your healthcare provider and seek a COVID-19 test.

If you’re looking for a test in Cayuga County, there’s good news.

The Cayuga County Health Department is hosting a drive-thru COVID-19 testing clinic on Wednesday, September 30 from 3-7 p.m. The testing clinic will be located at the Cayuga County Highway Garage located at 91 York St. in Auburn.

There will be no cost to anyone who wants a test if they have insurance, but individuals who want to get a test need to make an appointment ahead of time.

To make an appointment, call Breast Imaging Services at Upstate Hospital at 315-464-2582, option 0.

A limited number of appointments are available, and wait times on the phone have been over an hour in some cases.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include, but are not limited to: