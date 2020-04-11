Cayuga County asks residents to shelter in place

AUBURN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Following the examples of many other counties in Central New York, Cayuga County is asking its residents to go under a voluntary shelter in place.

According to a press release, Cayuga County is urging its residents to only go out for necessary items on alternate days, in order to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Beginning on Sunday, April 12 until Sunday, April 26 Cayuga County is asking its residents to follow the guidelines below:

People born during an odd year – go out for essential items or to a local park on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays as well as Sunday, April 12 and 26.

People born during an even year – go out for essential items or to a local park on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays as well as Sunday, April 19.

Cayuga County Legislature Chairwoman Aileen McNabb-Coleman is also following CDC guidelines and asking everyone to wear a mask or face covering in public.

It is our duty to make every possible effort to limit the spread of COVID-19. In addition to the recent death of a county resident, we are experiencing a surge in positive COVID-19 cases over the past few days. If you need to leave your residence for essential needs, try to limit this activity to one member of your household. In addition, please continue to observe the CDC guidelines of maintaining at least 6 feet between yourself and other patrons, as well as abiding by signage at establishments. I also encourage the use of face coverings when you are in public – to protect yourself but also to keep you from potentially spreading the virus without your knowledge. Aileen McNabb-Coleman, Chair of the Cayuga County Legislature

The county wants its residents to follow these guidelines to limit the spread of COVID-19, and flatten the curve as quickly as possible.

As of Saturday, there has been 31 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Cayuga County and one death related to the virus.

To see all COVID-19 cases in Central New York, click here.

More from NewsChannel 9: