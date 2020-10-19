Cayuga County COVID-19 numbers continue to rise

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) -- Gov. Andrew Cuomo has announced a draft for rolling out a coronavirus vaccine in New York when one or several become available.

"I believe this is going to be the hardest operational challenge that we face since COVID began," he said during a briefing, which included his take on what kind of an undertaking this might be. "The vaccines they are talking about require two dosages, 21 to 28 days apart. So, it would be 20 million people twice. We only did 13 million tests in seven months. How long will it take us to administer 20 million vaccines?"