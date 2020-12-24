Cayuga County getting crushed by new COVID-19 cases

CAYUGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On this Christmas Eve, Cayuga County health officials are begging people to stay home for the holidays.
Don’t go to work if you’re sick, and if you get tested quarantine until you get your results.
The number of people in the hospital there and number of new positive cases is higher than ever.
It’s outrageous, it’s overwhelming, crushing is a good adjective to use…
We have seen an outrageous increase in numbers of positive cases since Thanksgiving. Our individual actions make a difference in our own health and the health of the people we love. So, choosing to go outside your own household is somewhat inconsiderate right now.Kathleen Cuddy — Public Health Director in Cayuga County
Cuddy said that the 38 people currently in Auburn Hospital with COVID-19 might be the most concerning to her,
