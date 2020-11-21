Cayuga County Halloween event becomes COVID-19 superspreader as 13 people test positive

AUBURN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — 13 people contracted COVID-19 and dozens more are in quarantine after a Halloween event that took place in Cayuga County.

According to the Cayuga County Health Department, one person attended an event, and was experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, but did not attribute the symptoms to COVID-19. It turns out the person was infected with COVID-19 at the time of the event and, as a result, exposed several people to the virus over Halloween weekend.

From the gathering, 21 people were placed in quarantine. In total, 13 people tested positive for COVID-19 from the one event.

Although signs of a vaccine are encouraging, the fight against COVID-19 is not over. Cases are rising in many areas of the state and people need to be conscious of their symptoms and take the necessary precautions, like wearing a mask, to limit the spread of the virus.

