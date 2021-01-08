Cayuga County Health Department offering COVID-19 vaccine for eligible people on Monday

CAYUGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Cayuga County Health Department has received doses of the Moderna vaccine and will hold a vaccination clinic on Monday, January 11, 2021 at Cayuga-Onondaga BOCES in Auburn. This is only for those who are eligible.
Those who are eligible for the vaccine in the Phase 1A rollout now include:
• Healthcare personnel (i.e. paid and unpaid personnel working in a healthcare setting), first responders in medical roles such as emergency medical services providers, Medical Examiners and Coroners, funeral workers, ambulatory care providers, and persons living in and working in Long Term Care Facilities (LTCFs) including congregate settings overseen by Office of People with Developmental Disabilities (OPWDD), Office of Mental Health (OMH) and Office of Addiction Service and Support (OASAS).
• All Outpatient/Ambulatory front-line, high-risk health care workers of any age who:
o provide direct in-person patient care, or other staff in a position in which they have direct contact with patients (i.e., intake staff), will be eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccine.
This includes, but is not limited to, individuals who work in private medical practices; hospital-affiliated medical practices; public health clinics; specialty medical practices of all types; dental practices of all types; dialysis workers; diagnostic and treatment centers; occupational therapists; physical therapists; speech therapists; phlebotomists; behavioral health workers; and student health workers.
• All front-line, high-risk public health workers who have direct contact with patients, including those conducting COVID-19 tests, those handling COVID-19 lab specimens and those directly engaged in COVID-19 vaccinations, will be eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccine.
• Home care workers and aides, hospice workers, personal care aides, and consumer-directed personal care workers.
• Staff and residents of nursing homes, skilled nursing facilities, and adult care facilities.
How to make an appointment to be vaccinated as part of Phase 1A:
- If you have questions regarding the Moderna vaccine, we ask that you contact your healthcare provider before making an appointment.
- Make sure you are included in one of the eligible priority populations listed on page one of this document.
a. DO NOT schedule an appointment if you are not eligible. You will be turned away
at the clinic.
- If you are currently in mandatory isolation or quarantine, you will not be admitted into the clinic.
- Find the appointment-scheduling link by visiting www.cayugacounty.us/health and click the COVID-19 vaccination clinic button.
a. If you are having difficulty, try a different internet browser, such as Google Chrome.
b. If you do not have access to the internet, a computer or smartphone, or if you are having technical difficulties registering, please contact the City of Auburn. The number to call for assistance is 315-253-8316. City of Auburn employees will answer the phone Monday – Friday, 8am – 4pm.
- Plan to bring proof of eligibility to the vaccination clinic. This may include an employee ID card, a letter from an employer or affiliated organization, or a pay stub, depending on the specific priority status. Also, have your NYS Driver’s License with you.
What to expect at the clinic:
• If you are not feeling well the day of your appointment, we ask that you cancel your appointment and look to reschedule.
• When you arrive at the clinic, plan to stay in your vehicle until your appointment time.
o We cannot accommodate individuals who arrive early.
• Please complete the vaccine eligibility attestation form in your vehicle prior to entering the clinic. This form must be completed the day of your appointment.
o https://forms.ny.gov/s3/vaccine
• Masks will be required throughout the clinic and social distancing must be maintained.
• You will be required to stay for observation for 15 – 30 minutes after receiving the vaccine.
