Cayuga County Health Department to offer vaccine clinic in Auburn on April 21

AUBURN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– The Cayuga County Health Department will be holding a first dose COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Wednesday, April 21 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m at the Fingerlakes Mall, located at 1579, Clark St. Rd. in Auburn, N.Y.

The shots distributed will be Moderna, which requires two doses to be fully effective. Anyone 18 years of age or older is eligible to receive their vaccine, and an appointment is required in order to be vaccinated.

To register for an appointment, visit the Cayuga County Health Department website.

This clinic is only accessible through the exterior entrance, which is located on the backside of the mall between the movie theater entrance and the RV store. Access to the clinic from the inside of the mall will not be permitted.