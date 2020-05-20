Cayuga County holding COVID-19 drive-thru testing clinic for Phase One workers

CAYUGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Cayuga County Health Department will be holding a drive-thru coronavirus testing clinic on Friday, May 22 from 1 to 4 p.m. It is by appointment only and you must schedule an appointment on the county’s website. This test will be the viral testing swab, and not the antibody test.

The drive-thru testing site is for essential workers and those who will be going back to work during Phase One. This includes, but is not limited, to those that work at grocery, convenience and hardware stores, first responders, law enforcement and correctional officers, restaurant workers, and healthcare providers.