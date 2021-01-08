Cayuga County hosting COVID-19 testing clinic for those with symptoms on Sunday

CAYUGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Cayuga County Health Department, in partnership with Auburn Community Hospital, will be hosting a no-cost COVID-19 drive-through testing clinic for people who are experiencing symptoms. It will be held Sunday, January 10 from 9 a.m. to noon at Cayuga-Onondaga BOCES in Auburn.
You must have an appointment in order to participate in this clinic.
How to make an appointment –
• Appointments can be made by going to www.cayugacounty.us/health.
• Click on the button titled, COVID-19 Clinics.
• When making your appointment we need your:
o Legal name (not nicknames)
o Home address
o Email address (you must provide an email address when making an
appointment in order to receive results through the portal)
o Insurance information
o If the policy is under another person’s name, we need his or her legal name and
date of birth.
o If you do not have insurance, write No Insurance in each required field.
o Phone number that we can use to call with results.
o Only those who test positive will receive a phone call from the health
department to be placed into Mandatory Isolation.
