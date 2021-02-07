Cayuga County hosting symptomatic COVID-19 testing clinic on Wednesday

CAYUGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Cayuga County Health Department will be holding a no-cost COVID-19 drive-thru testing clinic for those who are experiencing symptoms on Wednesday, February 10, 2021 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Auburn Community Hospital. Enter at the helipad entrance on Lansing Street. You must have an appointment to participate in the clinic.

How to make an appointment:

• Appointments can be made by going to www.cayugacounty.us/health.
• Click on the button titled, COVID-19 Clinics.
• When making your appointment we need your:
o Legal name (not nicknames)
o Home address
o Phone number
o Email address (you must provide an email address when making an appointment in order to receive results through the portal)
o Insurance information
o If the policy is under another person’s name, we need his or her legal name and date of birth.
o If you do not have insurance, write No Insurance in each required field.

