Cayuga County offering an asymptomatic COVID-19 testing clinic on Wednesday

CAYUGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Cayuga County health leaders are opening another drive-thru COVID-19 testing clinic this week for people not showing symptoms.

Asymptomatic testing will be available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Auburn Community Hospital on Wednesday. They’re asking you to enter the helipad entrance on Lansing Street.

An appointment is needed, and can be done on the Cayuga County Health Department’s website.