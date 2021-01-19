Cayuga County offering asymptomatic COVID-19 testing clinic on Wednesday

CAYUGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Cayuga County Health Department, in partnership with Auburn Community Hospital, is offering a drive-thru COVID-19 testing clinic for those who are not experiencing symptoms.

The clinic will be held on Wednesday, January 20, 2021, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Auburn Community Hospital.

You must have an appointment in order to participate in this clinic. Instructions on a portal

system to access your results will be provided to you after you are tested.



How to make an appointment

• Appointments can be made by going to www.cayugacounty.us/health.

• Click on the button titled, COVID-19 Clinics.

• When making your appointment we need your:

o Legal name (not nicknames)

o Home address

o Phone number

o Email address (you must provide an email address when making an appointment in order to receive results through the portal)

o Insurance information

o If the policy is under another person’s name, we need his or her legal name and date of birth.

o If you do not have insurance, write No Insurance in each required field.