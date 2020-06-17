Cayuga County offering drive-thru coronavirus testing clinic for essential employees

CAYUGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Cayuga County is offering another drive-thru coronavirus testing clinic for healthcare workers and essential employees. The county will be offering the clinic on Friday, June 19 from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m.
The clinic is by appointment only, and you must register online at www.cayugacounty.us/health and clicking on “COVID-19 Clinics.”
Testing criteria can be viewed at
https://coronavirus.health.ny.gov/covid-19-testing#can-i-be-tested-.
