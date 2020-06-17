Interactive Maps

Restart NY

Coronavirus Coverage

Senior Spotlight


CNY Cases Cayuga County Chenango County Cortland County Madison County Oneida County Onondaga County Oswego County Tompkins County Wayne County

Cayuga County offering drive-thru coronavirus testing clinic for essential employees

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

CAYUGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Cayuga County is offering another drive-thru coronavirus testing clinic for healthcare workers and essential employees. The county will be offering the clinic on Friday, June 19 from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m.

The clinic is by appointment only, and you must register online at www.cayugacounty.us/health and clicking on “COVID-19 Clinics.”

Testing criteria can be viewed at
https://coronavirus.health.ny.gov/covid-19-testing#can-i-be-tested-.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Johns Hopkins COVID-19 Live case map

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected