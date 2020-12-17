AUBURN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Saturday, December 19 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., there will be a drive-through COVID-19 testing clinic for those people who are showing symptoms. It will be held at the Cayuga-Onondaga BOCES Campus, located at 1879 Wes Genesee Street Road in Auburn.
How to make an appointment –
• Appointments can be made by going to www.cayugacounty.us/health.
• Click on the button titled, COVID-19 Clinics.
• When making your appointment we need your:
o Legal name (not nicknames)
o Home address
o Email address (you must provide an email address when making an appointment in order to receive results through the portal)
o Insurance information
o If the policy is under another person’s name, we need his or her legal name and
date of birth.
o If you do not have insurance, write No Insurance in each required field.
o Phone number that we can use to call with results.
o Only those who test positive will receive a phone call from the health department to be placed into Mandatory Isolation.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Bills can clinch first division title since 1995 with win over Denver
- Big Game Bound Week 15: Chiefs vs. Saints, the odds with Steve Kornacki
- Cayuga County offering symptomatic COVID-19 testing on Saturday
- Give Kids The Gift of Wonder And Discovery
- Newsfeed Now: FDA advisers review Moderna’s emergency use request, Marine saves child from burning car
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App