Cayuga County offering two more asymptomatic testing clinics

CAYUGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Cayuga County will be offering two more asymptomatic testing clinics next week. These are for people who have no symptoms and individuals must wait on-site for their results, which takes up to 30 minutes.
The clinics will both be held at the Emerson Park Pavilion in Auburn.
Dates:
- Tuesday, December 22 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Thursday, December 24 from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
You MUST make an appointment for these clinics.
How to make an appointment
• Appointments can be made by going to www.cayugacounty.us/health.
• Click on the button titled, COVID-19 Clinics.
• When making your appointment we need your:
o Legal name (not nickname)
o Email address
o Home address
o Phone number
o Insurance information
o If the policy is under another person’s name, we need his or her legal name and date of
birth.
o If you do not have insurance, write No Insurance in each required field.
