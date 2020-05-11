Cayuga County offering up cloth face masks for seniors

CAYUGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Cayuga County Office of the Aging will be providing cloth face masks for senior citizens in the county at multiple locations throughout the month of May. The masks are for use while grocery shopping and other essential tasks, but are not medical-grade.
The mask distributions are targeted to those aged 70 and over, but all seniors are welcome at the events:
- Tuesday, May 19 from 10 a.m. to noon: Fingerlakes Mall, front entrance, 1579 Clark St. Rd., Auburn
- Wednesday, May 20 from 4 to 6 p.m.: Cayuga Community College, front entrance, 197 Franklin St., Auburn
- Thursday, May 21 from 10 a.m. to noon: Ledyard Town Office, 1099 Poplar Ridge Rd., Aurora
- Thursday, May 21 from 2 to 4 p.m.: King Ferry Corner Store, 960 Rt. 34B, King Ferry
- Friday, May 22 from 10 a.m, to noon: Fairhaven Fire House, 4447 Fairhaven Rd., Fair Haven
- Friday, May 22 from 1 to 3 p.m.: Cato American Legion, 2598 Legion St., Cato
- Friday, May 22 from 2 to 4 p.m.: Kinney Drugs, 130 Main St., Moravia
For more information, please call the Office for Aging at 315-253-1226.
