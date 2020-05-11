Cayuga County offering up cloth face masks for seniors

Because of a delivery bottleneck for professional face masks during covid-19 pandemic a lot of people started to organize DIY production of face masks at home. (Getty)

CAYUGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Cayuga County Office of the Aging will be providing cloth face masks for senior citizens in the county at multiple locations throughout the month of May. The masks are for use while grocery shopping and other essential tasks, but are not medical-grade.

The mask distributions are targeted to those aged 70 and over, but all seniors are welcome at the events:

Tuesday, May 19 from 10 a.m. to noon: Fingerlakes Mall, front entrance, 1579 Clark St. Rd., Auburn

Wednesday, May 20 from 4 to 6 p.m.: Cayuga Community College, front entrance, 197 Franklin St., Auburn

Thursday, May 21 from 10 a.m. to noon: Ledyard Town Office, 1099 Poplar Ridge Rd., Aurora

Thursday, May 21 from 2 to 4 p.m.: King Ferry Corner Store, 960 Rt. 34B, King Ferry

Friday, May 22 from 10 a.m, to noon: Fairhaven Fire House, 4447 Fairhaven Rd., Fair Haven

Friday, May 22 from 1 to 3 p.m.: Cato American Legion, 2598 Legion St., Cato

Friday, May 22 from 2 to 4 p.m.: Kinney Drugs, 130 Main St., Moravia

For more information, please call the Office for Aging at 315-253-1226.