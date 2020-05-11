Live Now
Governor Cuomo gives daily COVID-19 update
Quick Links: CNY Coronavirus Cases | Interactive Map of COVID-19 Cases in the U.S. | NYS Health Department | CDC Website | Essential Services | Unemployment FAQ | Where To Obtain Health Insurance | How To Make A Mask | Store Hours| City of Oswego Assistance | Live Map of COVID-19 Cases

Cayuga County Chenango County Cortland County Madison County Oneida County Onondaga County Oswego County Tompkins County Wayne County

Cayuga County offering up cloth face masks for seniors

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

Because of a delivery bottleneck for professional face masks during covid-19 pandemic a lot of people started to organize DIY production of face masks at home. (Getty)

CAYUGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Cayuga County Office of the Aging will be providing cloth face masks for senior citizens in the county at multiple locations throughout the month of May. The masks are for use while grocery shopping and other essential tasks, but are not medical-grade.

The mask distributions are targeted to those aged 70 and over, but all seniors are welcome at the events:

  • Tuesday, May 19 from 10 a.m. to noon: Fingerlakes Mall, front entrance, 1579 Clark St. Rd., Auburn
  • Wednesday, May 20 from 4 to 6 p.m.: Cayuga Community College, front entrance, 197 Franklin St., Auburn
  • Thursday, May 21 from 10 a.m. to noon: Ledyard Town Office, 1099 Poplar Ridge Rd., Aurora
  • Thursday, May 21 from 2 to 4 p.m.: King Ferry Corner Store, 960 Rt. 34B, King Ferry
  • Friday, May 22 from 10 a.m, to noon: Fairhaven Fire House, 4447 Fairhaven Rd., Fair Haven
  • Friday, May 22 from 1 to 3 p.m.: Cato American Legion, 2598 Legion St., Cato
  • Friday, May 22 from 2 to 4 p.m.: Kinney Drugs, 130 Main St., Moravia

For more information, please call the Office for Aging at 315-253-1226.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Johns Hopkins COVID-19 Live case map

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected