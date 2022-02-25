(WSYR-TV) — Parents in Cayuga County looking to get their kids vaccinated can do so in a series of #VaxForKids clinics next week. There will also be clinics for Cayuga County residents older than the 5-11 age group.

Tuesday, March 1st from 4-6pm at the Events Center at the Finger Lakes Mall

Pfizer pediatric first and second doses for individuals 5 – 11 years of age

Pfizer first, second, and booster doses for individuals 12 years and older

Moderna first, second, and booster doses for individuals 18 years and older

Located in the former Spirit Halloween store; please enter through the back of the mall near the movie theaters; you cannot enter the clinic through the inside of the mall

This will be a walk-in clinic or you can make your appointment ahead of time by visiting our website: www.cayugacounty.us/health

Thursday, March 3rd from 4-6pm at the Events Center at the Finger Lakes Mall

These clinics are restricted to Cayuga County residents. Please bring your insurance card and if receiving a second dose or booster, your vaccine card.

For anyone without access to the internet, City, Town and Village clerks can assist with online registration as well as the Cayuga Community Health Network by calling 315-252-4212.