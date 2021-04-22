Cayuga County reporting uptick in COVID cases in school-aged children

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

Interactive Coronavirus Maps

Click here for Interactive Coronavirus Maps

CAYUGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Cayuga County is reporting more than a dozen new COVID-19 cases this week and linking many of them back to one age group.

The health department reported 9 new cases Monday and 21 new cases on Tuesday. Many of those cases are identified as school-aged children.

The Cayuga County Health Department is encouraging everyone of eligible age, those 16 years old and older, to get vaccinated to help protect those who are not yet eligible.

The county’s clinics have only been receiving Moderna doses, which are approved for anyone ages 18 years and older. They are encouraging anyone 16+ looking for a vaccine to schedule an appointment at the state fairgrounds site, which is administering the Pfizer vaccine.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area