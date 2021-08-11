Cayuga County reports more COVID cases in last 10 days than all of June or July

CAYUGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — There have been 109 COVID cases in 10 days in Cayuga County, the health department says. That’s more cases in two weeks than monthly totals for June (45), or July, which had 73.

Of those cases, 75 were unvaccinated. Of all the cases reported in Cayuga County from August 1-10, there have been eight hospitalizations.

The Cayuga County Health Department also said there was a party linked to 12 known cases in the county. 

Contact tracers also reported that a funeral gathering was connected to outbreaks in two counties, five of those cases being from Cayuga County.

