Cayuga County reports third person who tested positive for COVID-19 has died

AUBURN, NY (WSYR-TV) — Cayuga County reported its third death attributed to COVID-19.
The individual who died was a male in his 60s and was ” hospitalized with underlying chronic health issues which may have contributed to his death,” the county health department said in a news release.
The county also reported there were no new cases reported over the weekend or today, and no county resident is currently hospitalized.
There are now two active cases.
