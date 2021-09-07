Cayuga County sees new death from COVID-19, health dept. offering more vaccine clinics

CAYUGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Cayuga County Health Department has provided an update on COVID-19 in the county. One neighbor has died of COVID recently, a man in his 70s.

This makes 97 total deaths in Cayuga County. According to the health department, 12 people are currently hospitalized, with four aged 40-60, and eight in their 70’s, 80’s and 90’s.

The Cayuga County Health Department will be holding a vaccination clinic on Wednesday, September 8, 2021 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Fingerlakes Mall, located at 1579 Clark St. Rd. in Auburn. People are asked to enter through the old JoAnn Fabric location, which is to the left of the Bass Pro Shop. Johnson & Johnson and Moderna vaccines will be available.

Register here for the J & J vaccine, here for the first dose of Moderna and here for the second dose of Moderna.