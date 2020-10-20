Cayuga County sees spike in coronavirus cases

CAYUGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Cayuga County has seen an increase in coronavirus cases over the last few days. The county has seen more than 20 new cases and 13 of those were reported on Monday.

Last week, 24 new cases were reported over three days.

This is the highest number of cases Cayuga County has seen at any one time and the cases are primarily community-spread.

Now, Cayuga County is looking to the state for help to ramp up testing.

“We’re looking to receive some additional resources that will enable us to provide a greater amount of testing, not just to people central in the city who have access to their healthcare provider, but throughout our county,” said Kathleen Cuddy, Cayuga County Public Health Director.

Cuddy says they also have the highest number of people in both quarantine and isolation since the pandemic hit.