Cayuga County to furlough 11 percent of its workforce

Coronavirus
CAYUGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — At its meeting on Tuesday, the Cayuga County Legislature voted to furlough 11 perfect of its workforce.

This comes as the county is expecting revenue losses and cost increases because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The furloughs will go into effect on Sunday, May 3 and will last until on or about July 31. The county is currently operating at 50 percent reduced staff in buildings.

As elected officials, we have a dual responsibility to our workforce and taxpayers. It would not be prudent to wait until this crisis is over to address the county’s financial situation. This was certainly not a decision we made lightly…

Aileen McNabb-Coleman — Chair of the Cayuga County Legislature

