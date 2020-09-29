Cayuga County to hold drive-thru COVID-19 testing on Wednesday

CAYUGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Those who need to take a COVID-19 test can do so Wednesday in Cayuga County. The county health deparment says a drive-thru testing clinic will take place at the county highway garage at 91 York Street in Auburn from 3 to 7 p.m.
The health department has partnered with Upstate University Hosptial for the clinic. To schedule an appointment, call (315) 464-2582 and choose option 0.
