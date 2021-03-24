Cayuga County to host Moderna vaccine clinic

CAYUGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Cayuga County Health Department will be holding a first dose Moderna COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Thursday, March 25 from 10 a.m. to 2:15 p.m. at the Fingerlakes Mall in Auburn.

This clinic is only accessible through the exterior entrance which is located on the backside of the mall between the movie theater entrance and the RV store. Access to the clinic from the inside of the mall will not be permitted.

If you fall under Phase 1a or Phase 1b of the New York State guidance, you are eligible for a vaccine at this clinic. If you have a qualifying health condition, you will need to provide a doctor’s note.

Click here to register for the clinic.