Cayuga County warns of possible COVID-19 exposure at Old Hickory Farm

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

Interactive Coronavirus Maps

Click here for Interactive Coronavirus Maps

CAYUGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Cayuga County Health Department is warning of a possible COVID-19 exposure that happened at Old Hickory Farm.

A person who attended a wedding event as a guest at Old Hickory Farm in Weedsport on October 24 has tested positive for COVID-19 and was infectious during the time of the event.

Anyone who attended the wedding should monitor themselves for symptoms, including:

  • Fever or chills
  • Cough
  • Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
  • Fatigue
  • Muscle or body aches
  • Headache
  • New loss of taste or smell
  • Sore throat
  • Congestion or runny nose
  • Nausea or vomiting
  • Diarrhea

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Johns Hopkins COVID-19 Live case map

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected