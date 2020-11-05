Cayuga County warns of possible COVID-19 exposure at Old Hickory Farm

CAYUGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Cayuga County Health Department is warning of a possible COVID-19 exposure that happened at Old Hickory Farm.

A person who attended a wedding event as a guest at Old Hickory Farm in Weedsport on October 24 has tested positive for COVID-19 and was infectious during the time of the event.

Anyone who attended the wedding should monitor themselves for symptoms, including: