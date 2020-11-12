Cayuga Health offering COVID-19 testing in Ithaca

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – Cayuga Health will be offering COVID-19 testing at The Shops at Ithaca Mall parking lot on Saturday, Nov. 14, from 8 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Any area residents seeking a test can go to www.cayugahealth.org to review the criteria and schedule an appointment. A call center has been set up for patients who may not have access to the internet, need assistance registering, or have questions. The call center number is 607-319-5708.

Regular hours for pre-scheduled drive through testing will remain the same: 8:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Monday– Friday.

Those who need transportation to the testing site should contact 2-1-1 (or 877-211-8677) for a list of options.