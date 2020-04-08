Cayuga Medical Center sending healthcare workers to New York City

ITHACA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Wednesday, Cayuga Medical Center will be sending two bus loads of medical personnel to New York City.
Ithaca Mayor Svante Myrick is asking people to cheer on the healthcare heroes along the route.
I don’t know any way to say it except heroes… really heroic, brave and very generous people, doctors, nurses, medical professionals, who said ‘yes, I’ll leave my home at this time and go where the pain is the most.'”Ithaca Mayor Svante Myrick
