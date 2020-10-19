Cayuga Medical Center temporarily pauses visitation

Coronavirus

by: Nate Niles

Posted: / Updated:

Interactive Coronavirus Maps

Click here for Interactive Coronavirus Maps

ITHACA, NEW YORK (WETM-TV)- In light of the recent increase in COVID-19 cases in the community, Cayuga Medical Center is proactively putting visitor restrictions in place beginning Monday, Oct 19, at 7 p.m. and will remain in effect until further notice.

The restrictions are as follows: 

  • No visitors will be allowed entry to the hospital during a patient’s stay until the temporary restrictions are lifted. 
  • Exceptions will be made when medically necessary (including deliveries at Cayuga Birthplace) or for family members or legal representatives of patients in imminent end-of-life care. 
  • With certain restrictions, Emergency Room (ER) patients may be accompanied by a single support person, however, support persons may not accompany admitted patients into the inpatient hospital units. 
  • Everyone entering the building will continue to be screened. 

Cayuga Health understands this will be difficult for some patients and apologizes for the inconvenience.

They encourage everyone to make use of technology such as phones and tablets — which the hospital has available for patients use — to facilitate communication with loved ones and patients in the hospital.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Johns Hopkins COVID-19 Live case map

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected