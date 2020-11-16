Cazenovia High School goes remote through Thanksgiving

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) -- On Monday, New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo gave an update on where New York stands in its fight against coronavirus.

"COVID-19 is spreading in New York, and the increased number of cases is taking place throughout the state. This is not an Upstate or downstate issue—all New Yorkers, regardless of where they live, have cause for concern," Governor Cuomo said. "We are continuing to use a comprehensive micro-cluster strategy and increase our testing capacity to new heights. However, our success also depends on the vigilance and smart behavior of New Yorkers. Wash your hands, stay socially distanced, and wear a mask. Local governments, do the enforcement. We're going to get through this pandemic, but only if we do it together and stay New York Tough."