Cazenovia High School goes remote through Thanksgiving

CAZENOVIA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Cazenovia High School students were sent home early on Monday, November 16 after the district received word that one of the students has tested positive for COVID-19. That student was last in school on Thursday, November 12.

The high school will be going remote from Monday afternoon through Thanksgiving, with in-person classes expected to resume on Monday, November 30.

