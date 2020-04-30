CBA student launches social media movement to thank heroes

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The COVID-19 pandemic has brought a new appreciation for all frontline workers risking their lives, and one Christian Brothers Academy student is finding a way to say thank you to those people.

It’s called the Whose Shoes Mile and it’s now become a social media movement which was started by CBA sophomore Delaney Hayden.

On her spring break, Hayden started to think about all of the people serving on the front lines of this pandemic, risking their lives to save ours. Hayden wanted those people to know how much we all appreciate them. so, she created a website and an Instagram page called The Whose Shoes Mile.

Hayden asks people to do anything for a mile, like walking, running, or even skating, and then post a picture afterward in honor of the hero they have in mind.

At first, it was Hayden’s friends and family taking part, but with their help and with CBA getting the word out, it’s now spreading outside of Central New York, with people in Vermont and New York City taking part.

And those they’re thanking are responding to the messages.

“That’s what we were trying to accomplish from the get-go. We wanted them to see it, we wanted them to see how much we appreciate them and how they’re going the extra mile for all of us,” Hayden said.

“We realize just how much it helps people, psychologically. There’s a lot of stress, there’s a lot of anxiety, there’s a lot of depression that a lot of people are facing, and if a lot of your thoughts could be routed in gratitude, it definitely could help pull some individuals out of those dark places,” said Travis Hayden, Delaney Hayden’s dad.

If you’d like to say thank you to our frontline heroes and get involved, walk a mile in someone else’s shoes, write a message on a piece of paper, and put the hashtag #whoseshoesmile. You can send the photo to the Instagram page or email whose.shoes.mile@gmail.com.

