CCE of Madison Co. works to bring farm-fresh food to families amid COVID-19 pandemic

Coronavirus
MORRISVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Cornell Cooperative Extension of Madison County is currently working on a program to bring local produce to consumers as grocery store shelves become bare.

While in the early stages, the organization is looking into a pre-purchase curbside pickup program.

Central New York’s local farms produce a wide variety of goods including meats, dairy, vegetables, and fruits. Maple syrup season is just around the corner as well.

Again, this is in its early stages. Stay tuned for updates through the CCE of Madison County’s Facebook page and here on LocalSYR.com.

