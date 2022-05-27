(WSYR-TV) — According to the CDC, counties in Central New York are no longer considered to have a high or medium COVID-19 transmission rate.

Cayuga, Onondaga, Oswego, Madison, and Cortland counties have all returned to low community transmission, which is marked on the CDC’s community transmission map with green. The map is updated every day at 8 p.m.

Image courtesy of the CDC

Just a few days ago, Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon describe the county numbers as “excellent news,” sharing that the 7-day average per 100,000 people have dropped.

The change comes as groups begin to relax COVID-19 restrictions, including Utica’s The Boilermaker race in July.