CDC no longer reporting how many people it has tested for coronavirus

UNITED STATES (WSYR-TV) — The Centers for Disease Control is no longer tallying the people tested for coronavirus. The CDC has stopped the reporting process they began in January.

The CDC says this is because “states are testing and reporting their own results” and that the CDC’s information may not be accurate.

When the outbreak started, the CDC was the only lab in the U.S. that was able to test for the coronavirus, but over the weekend, the FDA allowed other labs to do “high complexity” testing.

Lawmakers are already pushing back, saying they deserve to know how many people have been tested.

About 90,000 people worldwide are currently infected, at least a hundred of which here in the U.S. The global death toll is more than 3,000, while the U.S. death toll is at six as of Tuesday morning.

