CDC offers new guidance for air travelers

UNITED STATES (WSYR-TV) — More travel restrictions are on the horizon. Anyone flying to the U.S. will need to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test. This is part of new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control.

The new measures are designed to try to prevent travelers from bringing in newer forms of the virus that scientists believe can spread more easily.

The new order takes effect in two weeks. It applies to U.S. citizens and foreign travelers.

The agency said it delayed the effective date until January 26 to give airlines and travelers time to comply.