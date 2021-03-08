CDC releases new guidelines for those who have been vaccinated against COVID-19

UNITED STATES (WSYR-TV) — The Centers for Disease Control has released guidance for those fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and say those with the vaccine can gather with other vaccinated people without masks or social distancing.

The recommendations also say vaccinated people can be around others considered at low-risk for severe disease, but fully vaccinated people should continue to wear well-fitted masks, avoid large gatherings, and physically distance themselves from others when out in public. 

A person is considered fully vaccinated two weeks after receiving the last required dose of vaccine.

