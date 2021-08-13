CDC urges pregnant woman to get COVID-19 vaccine after new data shows no adverse effects

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– If you’re expecting, breastfeeding, or thinking about having a baby and have been on the fence about getting the COVID-19 vaccine, the CDC now says the answer is clear, moms should get the shot.

New data released by the CDC on Wednesday shows that the vaccine does not cause any adverse consequences or complications to mom or fetus during pregnancy. This comes as the Delta variant continues to rise and health officials are seeing an increased

Dr. Katie Anderson, an infectious disease expert from Upstate Medical University said this announcement was welcome news as cases of unvaccinated pregnant women continue to rise due to the group’s low vaccination rate. She added that with the rise in the Delta variant, pregnant moms are more susceptible to severe illness and even death.

New mom, Angie Hartnett was waiting for this guidance her whole pregnancy.

“The biggest question mark was, there’s no guidance from the CDC,” Hartnett said. “There’s no studies on whether or not this is going to be detrimental for me or baby and I just, I could not with a like clear conscience go and get it without having that.”

Hartnett said she wishes the data would have been available during her pregnancy, but she didn’t wait long to get her first dose after giving birth.

“I had him on a Friday, we got home from the hospital on Sunday and I got the vaccine that Wednesday,” she said.

Hartnett said she didn’t have any side effects from the first dose and feels safe breastfeeding her baby boy.

But if you’re still uncertain about what to do, Dr. Anderson has this advice.